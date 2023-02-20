Advanced search
California American Water's Northern Division Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grantee, American River Parkway Foundation

02/20/2023 | 04:49pm EST
The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced that the American River Parkway Foundation has been awarded a STEM (science, technology, education, math) Education Grant, supporting communities served by California American Water.

“California American Water is pleased to support American River Parkway Foundation’s River Bend Outdoor Education Site to provide hands-on STEM education to fourth through seventh graders from Title 1 schools in Sacramento County,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We believe pairing STEM education with the power of spending time in nature will have a lasting impact on participating students.”

The STEM Education Grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. American River Parkway Foundation is among three grantees in the state of California and has been awarded $10,000 to cover the cost of participating in the River Bend Outdoor Education Site for underserved students Sacramento County.

“The River Bend Outdoor Education Site allows the American River Parkway Foundation to inspire the next generation through STEM education to conserve and nurture the Parkway,” said Dianna Poggetto, executive director of American River Parkway Foundation. “With the help of the generous funding from American Water Charitable Foundation, we can provide more than 400 students from Title 1 schools in Sacramento County with this unique learning opportunity of education in nature.”

Learn more about California American Water’s community impact here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation
The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About California American Water
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
