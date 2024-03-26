CAMDEN, N.J. - MARCH 26, 2024 - New Jersey American Water is now accepting entries for its annual Protect Our Watersheds art contest. All sixth-grade students in schools served by New Jersey American Water are eligible, as well as individual students who live in the company's service areas.

Art has the power to convey the beauty of New Jersey's water resources and highlight the threats they face. This contest encourages students to tap into their creativity to express the importance of protecting New Jersey's water resources.

"By encouraging students to express the importance of protecting our watersheds creatively, we empower them to evoke empathy, provoke thought, and inspire action within their communities," shared Denise Venuti Free, Senior Director of Communications and External Affairs, New Jersey American Water. "Through this contest, we hope to foster a generation of environmental stewards who understand the value of our water resources and are motivated to take tangible steps to protect them."

Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding. As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection.

All entries must be postmarked by April 30, 2024. Three winners will be selected, and all entrants will receive a certificate of recognition. For full contest details, and to learn more about watershed protection, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people.