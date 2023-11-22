Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

Customers Surpass $767,000 in Federal Financial Support Through Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

California American Water is pleased to announce that the deadline to apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) has been extended through March 31, 2024. LIHWAP is a federal program that provides financial assistance to help low-income households pay their water and wastewater bills.

California American Water customers have surpassed $767,000 in federal financial support through LIHWAP since the program was launched in 2022. This support has helped hundreds of low-income families keep their water and wastewater services on, even during difficult financial times.

“LIHWAP is a valuable resource for low-income households,” said Patrick Pilz, Senior Manager of Field Operation at California American Water. “We encourage our customers who are struggling to pay their water and wastewater bills to apply for assistance through their local community-based organization.”

To apply for LIHWAP, customers can contact their local community-based organization (CBO). To find a CBO in your area, visit the California Department of Community Services and Development’s website at https://csd.ca.gov/waterbill.

Key factors to determine if you are eligible for LIHWAP assistance include:

Your total household gross income is at or below 60% of the State Median Income (see table), or

A household member is a current recipient of CalFresh, CalWORKs, or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Income Eligibility Limits for LIHWAP, for the 2024 Federal Fiscal Year as outlined by the California Department of Community Services & Development:

Persons In Household ​​Monthly Income ​1​ $2,882.83​ ​2​ ​​​$3,769.83​ ​3 $4,656.83​ ​4​​ $5,543.92​ ​5 $6,430.92 ​6 $7,317.92​ 7 $7,484.25​ 8 $7,650.58​ 9 $7,816.92​ 10 $7,983.17​​

California American Water has additional information about each county’s community-based organization for LIHWAP, as well as other Customer Assistance Programs, available on its website.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231122135328/en/