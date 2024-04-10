By Denny Jacob

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a national, legally enforceable drinking water standard for PFAS, the long-lasting compounds commonly known as forever chemicals.

The measure is being touted as part of President Biden's efforts to tackle PFAS pollution and deliver clean water.

The administration has set aside $1 billion to help each state and territory fund PFAS detection and treatment systems to meet the new standard. The funds are part of the $9 billion in dedicated funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

American Water on Wednesday confirmed it is prepared to meet the EPA's national drinking water standards for PFAS.

Earlier this month, 3M said its up to $10.3 billion settlement with U.S. public water suppliers tied to PFAS received final approval from the U.S. District Court in Charleston, S.C. The settlement will support PFAS remediation at public water suppliers across the U.S.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 0801ET