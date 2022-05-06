Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
149.01 USD   +0.44%
05/06 Hawaii American Water Reaches Revenue Settlement to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements
BU
05/05American Water Publishes 2021 Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report and ESG Data Summary; Launches Interactive ID&E Website
BU
05/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Hawaii American Water Reaches Revenue Settlement to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements

05/06/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
Settlement reinforces Company’s commitment to providing reliable wastewater service that contributes to the protection of the environment

Hawaii American Water has filed a settlement agreement with Consumer Advocates at the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (HPUC) on new rates for its Hawaii Kai customers. This is the first time Hawaii American Water has adjusted rates for these customers since 2011 and the updated rates are expected to go into effect in July of this year. In the last decade, Hawaii American Water has made improvements that protect the environment by adding additional disinfection, increasing renewable energy use and reducing waste.

The new rates will provide approximately $1.7 million in additional annual revenue for investments in local infrastructure maintenance, repair and replacement. The average increase for all customers amounts to an approximately 17-percent increase. For the average single family customer monthly rates would increase from $67.08 to $78.60, for multi-family customers the cost for monthly service would increase from $57.08 to $66.88.

“This settlement completes a vital process to sustain high quality wastewater infrastructure and service,” said Lee Mansfield, Manager of Hawaii American Water. “We are pleased to reach a settlement and look forward to using the new revenue to continue improving wastewater services for our Hawaii Kai customers.”

Since 2011, Hawaii American Water has made more than $32 million in investments to improve wastewater treatment and services. Major projects have included the installation of ultraviolet disinfection treatment, sludge de-watering facility, solar energy upgrades, replacing and improving pumps at our lift stations and treatment plant and other process improvements. The vast majority of the settlement funds these capital improvements and the remainder funds higher operating costs, including wage increases that have occurred over the last decade.

About Hawaii American Water: Hawaii American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides quality wastewater services to approximately 25,000 people.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2022
