    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
131.84 USD   +0.73%
06:31aHawaii Public Utilities Commission Issues Rate Order to Reflect Infrastructure and Service Improvements
BU
06/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Iowa American Water Announces 2022 Environmental Grant Recipients
PU
06/17AMERICAN WATER WORKS : East Pikeland Township receives $10,000 environmental grant from Penns...
PU
Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Issues Rate Order to Reflect Infrastructure and Service Improvements

06/21/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Decision supports reliable wastewater service

The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission has issued its order for Hawaii American Water to implement new rates for its Hawaii Kai customers. This is the first time Hawaii American Water has adjusted rates since 2011 and the updated rates are effective upon subsequent approval of final tariffs.

The new rates will provide approximately $1.7 million in additional annualized revenue and reflect the more than $32 million in investments to improve wastewater treatment and services that Hawaii American Water has made since 2011. Major projects have included the installation of ultraviolet disinfection treatment, a sludge de-watering facility, solar energy upgrades, upgrading pumps at its lift stations and treatment plant and other process improvements.

The typical increase for customers in single family homes will be $11.52. For the average single family customer monthly rates would increase from $67.08 to $78.60, for multi-family customers the cost for monthly service would increase from $57.08 to $66.88.

“This decision completes a vital process to sustain high-quality wastewater infrastructure and service,” said Lee Mansfield, Manager of Hawaii American Water. “We look forward to continuing to improve wastewater services for our Hawaii Kai customers.”

About Hawaii American Water: Hawaii American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides quality wastewater services to approximately 25,000 people.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 787 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 23 962 M 23 962 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,42x
EV / Sales 2023 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-30.19%23 962
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.88%7 521
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.91%3 866
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-25.41%2 918
SJW GROUP-22.24%1 721
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-34.62%1 520