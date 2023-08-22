Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced today it has completed the acquisition of the Village of Broadlands water system for $425,000. Illinois American Water’s petition to acquire the system was approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission on June 1, 2023.

The newly acquired system adds approximately 155 water customers to the Company’s eastern Illinois service area. Illinois American Water plans to invest in the first year on critical infrastructure including improvements to treatment processes, installation of water meters and other projects to enhance water quality and system reliability.

“Our team is excited to welcome and serve our new customers in Broadlands,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water. “Since 2020, we have had the privilege of partnering with 13 communities across Illinois through acquisitions, sharing our expertise and making critical investments to aging water and wastewater systems.”

According to Village of Broadlands Mayor Bruce Block, the sale of the water system to Illinois American Water, “will give the Village major improvements to our water system that the Village alone could not provide.” He continued, “The Village will benefit from the group of experts and eliminate operational responsibilities for the Village.”

Brian Wiemers, senior manager of operations for Illinois American Water’s Eastern Division said, “We are happy to serve the Village of Broadlands. We appreciate the Village’s trust and confidence in our experienced team.”

New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing as well as other customer service programs and benefits. The company also provides bill paying assistance programs, conservation tips and more.. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear from communities the company has partnered with, visit Partnering with Us under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

