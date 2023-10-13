Nearly $85,000 has been awarded to 85 Illinois fire departments and districts through Illinois American Water’s 2023 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 945 grants totaling over $940,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.
“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. We created this program to support our heroes in a meaningful way,” said Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water President. “The organizations will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.
The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8 - Oct. 14, 2023, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Cooking safety starts with you.” It educates about the simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.
Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Illinois fire departments:
Alhambra Fire Department District
Allen Township Fire Protection District
Aton Fire Department
Belleville Fire Department
Bolingbrook Fire Department
Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District
Brooklyn Fire Protection District
Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department
Cairo Auxiliary Fire Department
Cairo Fire Department
Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District
Church Road Fire Protection District
Cincinnati Fire Protection District
City of Pekin Fire Department
City of Peoria Fire Department
City of South Beloit Fire Department
City of Villa Grove Fire Department
Columbia Fire Protection District
Cottage Hills Volunteer Fire Department
Dunlap Fire Protection District
East Side Fire Department
East St. Louis Fire Department
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
Edge-Scott Fire Protection District
Elgin Fire Department
Fairmont City Fire Department
Farmington Fire Protection District
Fosterburg Fire Protection District
French Village Fire Department
Glen Carbon Fire Protection District
Godfrey Fire Protection District
Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Granite City Fire Department
Hamel Volunteer Fire Department
Hardin Fire Protection District
Hoffman Estates Fire Department
Holiday Shores Fire Department
Jerseyville Fire Department
Lemont Fire Protection District
Limestone Township Fire Department
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District
Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District
Lombard Fire Department
Long Lake Fire Department
Marine Community Fire Protection District
Mascoutah Fire Department
Midway Fire Protection District
Mitchell Fire Protection District
Mount Prospect Fire Department
Mt. Pulaski Rural Fire Protection District
North Pekin Fire Department
Northwest Homer Fire Protection District
Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District
O'Fallon Fire Department
Olive Fire Protection District
Pesotum Fire Protection District
Pontiac Fire Department
Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
QEM Fire District
Reading Township Volunteer Fire Department
Rockton Fire Protection District
Romeoville Fire Department
Rosiclare Fire Department
Sauget Fire Department
Saunemin Fire Protection District
Savoy Fire Department
Schaeferville Fire Protection District
Sidney Fire Protection District
Signal Hill Fire Protection District
South Elgin Fire Protection District
St Clair Special Emergency Services
St. Joseph- Stanton Fire Protection District
Sterling Fire Department
Swansea Fire Department
Tolono Fire Protection District
Tremont Fire Protection District
Urbana Fire Department
Venice Fire Department
Village of Bartonville Fire Department
Warrenville Fire Protection District
Washington Fire Department
Washington Park Fire Department
West Peoria Fire Protection District
Worden Fire Department
