Since 2010, over 945 grants totaling over $940,000 have been awarded to Illinois fire and emergency organizations in the Illinois American Water’s service areas

Nearly $85,000 has been awarded to 85 Illinois fire departments and districts through Illinois American Water’s 2023 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 945 grants totaling over $940,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. We created this program to support our heroes in a meaningful way,” said Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water President. “The organizations will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8 - Oct. 14, 2023, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Cooking safety starts with you.” It educates about the simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.

Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Illinois fire departments:

Alhambra Fire Department District

Allen Township Fire Protection District

Aton Fire Department

Belleville Fire Department

Bolingbrook Fire Department

Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District

Brooklyn Fire Protection District

Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department

Cairo Auxiliary Fire Department

Cairo Fire Department

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District

Church Road Fire Protection District

Cincinnati Fire Protection District

City of Pekin Fire Department

City of Peoria Fire Department

City of South Beloit Fire Department

City of Villa Grove Fire Department

Columbia Fire Protection District

Cottage Hills Volunteer Fire Department

Dunlap Fire Protection District

East Side Fire Department

East St. Louis Fire Department

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District

Edge-Scott Fire Protection District

Elgin Fire Department

Fairmont City Fire Department

Farmington Fire Protection District

Fosterburg Fire Protection District

French Village Fire Department

Glen Carbon Fire Protection District

Godfrey Fire Protection District

Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Granite City Fire Department

Hamel Volunteer Fire Department

Hardin Fire Protection District

Hoffman Estates Fire Department

Holiday Shores Fire Department

Jerseyville Fire Department

Lemont Fire Protection District

Limestone Township Fire Department

Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District

Lombard Fire Department

Long Lake Fire Department

Marine Community Fire Protection District

Mascoutah Fire Department

Midway Fire Protection District

Mitchell Fire Protection District

Mount Prospect Fire Department

Mt. Pulaski Rural Fire Protection District

North Pekin Fire Department

Northwest Homer Fire Protection District

Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District

O'Fallon Fire Department

Olive Fire Protection District

Pesotum Fire Protection District

Pontiac Fire Department

Prospect Heights Fire Protection District

QEM Fire District

Reading Township Volunteer Fire Department

Rockton Fire Protection District

Romeoville Fire Department

Rosiclare Fire Department

Sauget Fire Department

Saunemin Fire Protection District

Savoy Fire Department

Schaeferville Fire Protection District

Sidney Fire Protection District

Signal Hill Fire Protection District

South Elgin Fire Protection District

St Clair Special Emergency Services

St. Joseph- Stanton Fire Protection District

Sterling Fire Department

Swansea Fire Department

Tolono Fire Protection District

Tremont Fire Protection District

Urbana Fire Department

Venice Fire Department

Village of Bartonville Fire Department

Warrenville Fire Protection District

Washington Fire Department

Washington Park Fire Department

West Peoria Fire Protection District

Worden Fire Department

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

Illinois American Water was ranked highest in customer satisfaction with large water utilities in the Midwest four years in a row.

For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231013465927/en/