    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
127.44 USD   -0.01%
05:02pIllinois American Water Awards over $96,000 in Firefighter Grants
BU
09:09aNew Jersey American Water Invests 10 Million Dollars in Middletown Infrastructure
AQ
08:59aPennsylvania American Water Awards $71,000 to Local Fire Departments
BU
Illinois American Water Awards over $96,000 in Firefighter Grants

10/10/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Since 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to Illinois fire and emergency organizations in the Company’s service area.

Over $96,000 will be shared by over 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our heroes in a meaningful way,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President. “The departments will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.

The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9- Oct. 15, 2022, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” It educates about simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!
For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 795 M - -
Net income 2022 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 23 169 M 23 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
EV / Sales 2023 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 127,45 $
Average target price 162,43 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-32.52%23 169
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-39.46%4 997
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-39.60%2 355
SJW GROUP-18.57%1 803
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-43.29%1 318
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS24.31%1 149