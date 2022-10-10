Illinois American Water Awards over $96,000 in Firefighter Grants

Since 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to Illinois fire and emergency organizations in the Company’s service area.

Over $96,000 will be shared by over 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our heroes in a meaningful way,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President. “The departments will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.

The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9- Oct. 15, 2022, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” It educates about simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!

For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005771/en/