    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Illinois American Water Celebrates 6 Years of Safety Excellence in Sterling District

12/22/2021 | 01:03pm EST
Illinois American Water’s Sterling District is celebrating 6 years of safety excellence. The local team celebrated over 2,100 days without experiencing any lost time accidents on Dec. 8, 2021.

Illinois American Water employees work around the clock to deliver safe, reliable water and/or wastewater service to homes and businesses. Employees may need to work in confined spaces, among motorists and in extreme weather. Employees may also handle chemicals, conduct excavation and operate equipment.

Charlotte Dunne, operations superintendent for the Sterling District, credited the local team for their commitment. “There is nothing more important than our colleagues going home in the same condition they arrived at work, if not better. There is no room for shortcuts when it comes to safety. We look out for each other while we work hard to deliver critical service for public health, fire protection and more.”

Illinois American Water employees attend safety training on a regular basis and are provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to support safe work practices. Both hands-on training and online classes are included in company safety training. Employees are also provided work zone protective equipment, chemical handling requirements and more to support safe work practices.

Employees also participate in the Company’s Near Miss Program to help identify possible unsafe working conditions. The Near Miss reports are investigated, and corrective actions are applied and shared across the company to benefit the safety of all employees.

To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
