AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  
Illinois American Water : Completes $1.1 Million in Investment Projects at Rosiclare Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant

02/03/2021 | 05:27pm EST
In the first eight months since acquiring the City of Rosiclare water production system and wastewater system, Illinois American Water has invested approximately $1.1 million in upgrades. These projects are part of the company’s commitment to invest $5 million in the first five years of ownership.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent, explained, “Illinois American Water continuously makes improvements to support safety, efficiencies and water quality. We take great pride in delivering drinking water which not only meets Environmental Protection Agency standards but is better than required. Our customers deserve the best product possible.”

Work completed at the water treatment plant includes upgrading security and implementing new technology to support reliability. Structural improvements were made to improve employee safety and security. High service pumps have been procured and will be installed to support reliable water pressure.

Back-up generators were installed at both the water and wastewater plants. The generators support continued, reliable service in the event of severe weather or power outage. Additional improvements at the wastewater treatment plant included replacing effluent pumps. A filter building was also rehabilitated, along with other structural building improvements for employee safety.

Brown said, “Creating a safe working environment is part of our commitment to employee safety. There’s nothing more important.”

Brown leads operations for Rosiclare, Hardin County and Cairo. The Cairo District celebrated 21 years without experiencing any lost-time accidents last year. To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction
with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power
2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards


© Business Wire 2021
