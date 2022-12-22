Illinois American Water Expands Service in City of Rosiclare through Water Distribution System Acquisition

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced today, the expansion of service in the City of Rosiclare through the purchase of the City’s water distribution system for $2.7 million. The newly acquired water distribution system adds approximately 525 water service customers to the Company’s southern Illinois service area.

“Our team is excited to expand our service in Rosiclare,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water. “In 2020 we acquired the City of Rosiclare water production and wastewater systems. We have enjoyed our partnership with the City of Rosiclare and are proud to serve their community in this new capacity of maintaining and operating the local water distribution system.”

According to City of Rosiclare Mayor Roy Tolbert the sales of the water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water, “have supported the local community.” He continued, “Illinois American Water is a valued partner in Rosiclare. Our residents have benefited from continued investments in the local infrastructure and safe, reliable water and wastewater service.”

Illinois American Water made a commitment to invest approximately $5 million in the first five years of ownership of Rosiclare’s water production and wastewater systems when they were acquired in 2020. Continued investments include replacing water meters, upgrading security systems, designing and constructing new water and wastewater treatment plants and continued compliance.

Mike Brown, superintendent of operations, said, “We are happy to expand our services and knowledge in Rosiclare. We appreciate the trust Rosiclare residents and community leaders have in our team.”

Customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear from communities the company has partnered with, visit Partnering with Us under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

