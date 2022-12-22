Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
151.93 USD   -0.39%
04:34pIllinois American Water Expands Service in City of Rosiclare through Water Distribution System Acquisition
BU
10:10aIowa American Water reminds customers to protect their plumbing and water meter from the cold - 2022
AQ
10:10aMissouri American Water Reminds Customers to Prepare Homes for Below Freezing Temperatures
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Illinois American Water Expands Service in City of Rosiclare through Water Distribution System Acquisition

12/22/2022 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced today, the expansion of service in the City of Rosiclare through the purchase of the City’s water distribution system for $2.7 million. The newly acquired water distribution system adds approximately 525 water service customers to the Company’s southern Illinois service area.

“Our team is excited to expand our service in Rosiclare,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water. “In 2020 we acquired the City of Rosiclare water production and wastewater systems. We have enjoyed our partnership with the City of Rosiclare and are proud to serve their community in this new capacity of maintaining and operating the local water distribution system.”

According to City of Rosiclare Mayor Roy Tolbert the sales of the water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water, “have supported the local community.” He continued, “Illinois American Water is a valued partner in Rosiclare. Our residents have benefited from continued investments in the local infrastructure and safe, reliable water and wastewater service.”

Illinois American Water made a commitment to invest approximately $5 million in the first five years of ownership of Rosiclare’s water production and wastewater systems when they were acquired in 2020. Continued investments include replacing water meters, upgrading security systems, designing and constructing new water and wastewater treatment plants and continued compliance.

Mike Brown, superintendent of operations, said, “We are happy to expand our services and knowledge in Rosiclare. We appreciate the trust Rosiclare residents and community leaders have in our team.”

Customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear from communities the company has partnered with, visit Partnering with Us under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!
For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
04:34pIllinois American Water Expands Service in City of Rosiclare through Water Distribution..
BU
10:10aIowa American Water reminds customers to protect their plumbing and water meter from th..
AQ
10:10aMissouri American Water Reminds Customers to Prepare Homes for Below Freezing Temperatu..
AQ
10:10aNew Jersey American Water Invests $2.5 Million in Ocean City Infrastructure
AQ
12/21American Water Charitable Foundation Provides $40,000 Donation to Center for Aquatic Sc..
BU
12/21Illinois American Water Shares Video Reminding Customers to Keep Fats, Oils and Grease ..
BU
12/21Illinois American Water Provides Cold Weather Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes this Winter
AQ
12/21Indiana American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Cold Weather Ahead
AQ
12/21Kentucky American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation State S..
AQ
12/20Illinois American Water Provides Cold Weather Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 768 M - -
Net income 2022 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 27 734 M 27 734 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 152,53 $
Average target price 156,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-19.24%27 734
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-21.29%6 543
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-35.31%2 526
SJW GROUP9.22%2 423
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-43.02%1 334
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-23.23%1 150