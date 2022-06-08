Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56 2022-06-08 pm EDT
154.89 USD   -1.25%
12:45pIllinois American Water Investing Over $6 million in Champaign County Service Area
BU
11:12aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces 2022 “Wonderful World of Water” ...
PU
09:52aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Announces 2022 Volunteer Firefighter and EM...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Illinois American Water Investing Over $6 million in Champaign County Service Area

06/08/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
Work includes replacing over 20,000 feet of water main.

Illinois American Water is investing over $6 million to replace over 20,000 feet, or 3.7 miles, of water main throughout the company’s Champaign County water service area. The work began in May and will occur across Champaign-Urbana, Fisher and Sadorus. A map of water main replacement projects can be found here: Champaign-Urbana, Fisher, and Sadorus.

Brian Wiemers, senior manager of operations explained the company works to replace water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure. He said, “We strategically identify water main that is aging so it can be proactively replaced before it breaks, preventing service interruptions and making service more reliable. The new upgraded water main also provides support to our local community firefighters by improvements to fire protection.”

Water main construction projects typically occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should use caution when traveling in or near construction zones. Wiemers said, “Our priority is to work as safely and quickly as possible. There’s nothing more important than the safety of our employees and contract employees. We thank our customers for their understanding as we upgrade their water service.”

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to use the company’s web self-service portal at www.illinoisamwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have internet access can contact the customer service center at 800-422-2782 to update their contact information.

To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN
CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES
IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!
For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2022
