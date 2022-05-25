Illinois American Water Investing over $1 Million to Upgrade the Lincoln Water Mains

Construction on new water treatment plant still on track.

Illinois American Water is investing over $1 million to replace approximately 4,800 feet of water main in the Lincoln water system. This investment supports continued safe, reliable water service and reliability for homes, businesses and for fire protection.

Nathan Pennisi, superintendent of operations, explained the company proactively plans for water main replacements. “Like other systems across the country, our water infrastructure is reaching the end of its useful lifespan. Replacing water mains is essential to providing safe, reliable service to our customers.”

While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Work in Lincoln is expected to begin in June and will occur in the following areas:

Decatur Street between 3 rd Street to Chicago Street

Street to Chicago Street Kickapoo Street between Yosemite Avenue to Airport Road

Customers affected by a water main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contact customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on the customer preferences.

In addition to the water main replacement projects, Illinois American Water continues to make progress on the construction of the new South Water Treatment Plant in Lincoln. Construction on the filter building is underway. The building will house four filters which are used in the water treatment process. The new facility located south of Broadwell Drive and east of Lincoln Parkway is expected to be complete in early 2023.

Pennisi added, “We are excited about the investments being made in Lincoln. This work supports continued reliable, quality service for years to come.”

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!

For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005806/en/