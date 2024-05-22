Illinois American Water achieved $101 million in spending across minority, women, and veteran supply partners, more than 33% of the company’s total procurement spend in 2023, as detailed in the company’s annual report to the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates the state’s public utilities.

"Our 2023 results mark the sixth year of increased growth of our supplier diversity initiative, exceeding our 30% target,” said Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water. “Strengthening partnerships with new and existing suppliers is a critical goal that is further enhanced through our participation with the Illinois Utility Business Diversity Council. We look forward to growing our relationships with existing partners and adding new suppliers to benefit our company, customers, and communities.”

Illinois American Water’s annual report also showcases an 8.4% increase in total spend with Illinois-based diverse businesses, reaching 69.6% of the company’s procurement expenditures.

Jennifer Morrison, Program Director of Supplier Diversity for Illinois American Water, said, "Our company’s efforts on diversity continue to grow and expand across Illinois. We know the importance of having diverse individuals on our team and that extends to our external business partners.”

American Water, Illinois American Water’s parent company, highlights diversity and inclusion efforts across the enterprise on its website.

Illinois American Water plans to continue growing its list of diverse partners which will accelerate the ability to invest and maintain many investment projects, infrastructure upgrades and operational needs. To learn more about doing business with Illinois American Water visit the company’s Suppliers and Vendors webpage.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522454270/en/