Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56 2022-07-07 pm EDT
153.28 USD   +0.68%
03:23pIllinois American Water Invests Over $65 Million with Diverse Suppliers in 2021
BU
09:46aPennsylvania American Water Announces Remote Job Opportunities for Pittsburgh and Surrounding Areas
BU
07/06American Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Illinois American Water Invests Over $65 Million with Diverse Suppliers in 2021

07/07/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Illinois American Water has increased diverse spending by $8 million since 2020.

Illinois American Water spent more than $65 million with diverse suppliers to conduct business in 2021. The diverse suppliers and businesses consist of minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and small-business enterprises. In 2021, over 28% of the company’s spend was spent with diverse vendors detailed in the company’s annual report to the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates the state’s public utilities.

Jennifer Morrison, Program Director of Supplier Diversity for Illinois American Water, said, “Our company’s efforts are growing and expanding across Illinois. We know the importance of having diverse individuals on our team and that extends to our external partners.”

Illinois American Water partners with over 179 certified diverse suppliers, including 14 new suppliers the company added in 2021. The company increased its total diverse spend by 13% in 2021 and approximately $46 million was spent with Illinois based businesses.

“As a company, we are moving progressively in the right direction. Our work with our employees, vendors and community partners is extremely important to our business. We are excited to see where the future leads with our inclusion and diversity efforts across Illinois,” said Morrison.

In 2021, Illinois American Water increased total diverse spend by 13%. Fifty-four percent of Illinois American Water’s spend is with Illinois-based diverse owned businesses. The company increased Illinois diverse owned businesses by 20% in 2021. Illinois American Water’s annual report highlights Supplied Industrial Solutions who provided bulk pipe to Illinois American Water in 2021. Stephen Brock, CEO for Supplied Industrial Solutions said, “We are appreciative of Illinois American Water’s commitment and intentions to provide diversity and partner with companies like ours. Service, quality and delivery are key benchmarks to growing our relationships.”

Justin Ladner, President of Illinois American Water explains, “In 2022, Illinois American Water will continue to focus on growth with an emphasis on sustainability. Strengthening partnerships with new and existing suppliers is a critical goal. We look forward to growing our relationships with existing partners and adding new suppliers to benefit our company and customers.”

In 2021 Illinois American Water continued to expand their efforts towards inclusion and diversity and launched an Inclusion and Diversity Grant program, a list of recipients can be found here. American Water, Illinois American Water’s parent company, recently launched its website www.diversityataw.com which highlights diversity and inclusion efforts across the enterprise.

Illinois American Water plans to continue growing its list of diverse partners which will accelerate the ability to invest and maintain many investment projects, infrastructure upgrades and operational needs. To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!
For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
03:23pIllinois American Water Invests Over $65 Million with Diverse Suppliers in 2021
BU
09:46aPennsylvania American Water Announces Remote Job Opportunities for Pittsburgh and Surro..
BU
07/06American Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Workforce Read..
BU
07/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : California american water applies for new revenue to fund infrastru..
PU
07/06Illinois American Water Encourages Customers needing Assistance to Utilize Federal Low-..
BU
07/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water Issues Boil Water Order for Village of Sidn..
PU
07/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Missouri American Water Invests Nearly $770 Million, Requests Rate ..
PU
07/05American Water Works Subsidiaries in Missouri, California Seek Rate Increases to Fund I..
MT
07/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER APPLIES FOR NEW REVENUE TO FUND INFRASTRU..
PU
07/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 828 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 27 670 M 27 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 152,24 $
Average target price 160,07 $
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-20.76%27 670
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.25%6 915
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.98%3 900
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-21.45%3 074
SJW GROUP-12.43%1 938
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-34.70%1 519