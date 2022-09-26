Advanced search
Illinois American Water Offers Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grants

09/26/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Funding available to support inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives for nonprofit organizations, schools and government entities in company’s service area.

Illinois American Water announced that applications are now being accepted for the company’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grant Program. Through this program, Illinois American Water will dedicate funding to community organizations for the purpose of advancing inclusion, diversity and equity related initiatives.

“Illinois American Water is committed to fostering inclusion, diversity and equity not only in the workplace, but also in the communities we serve,” said Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water. “By focusing on meaningful partnerships which support inclusion, diversity and equity, we can help make a difference for our customers – our friends and neighbors. This is important to us as a company, as well as to our employees who deliver critical water and wastewater services across Illinois.”

The grant program provides financial assistance to organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training or community-related projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion, diversity and equity in the community. The maximum grant amount is $2,500. To qualify for a grant, the organization, project or event must:

  • Be located within Illinois American Water’s service area.
  • Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.
  • Promote inclusion, diversity and equity in the community the organization serves.
  • Have 501(c)(3) designation or be a government agency (including public schools).

Ladner added, “American Water recognizes that all employees, communities and partners are beautifully different. We’re stronger because we have different experiences, backgrounds and viewpoints. The Inclusion, Diversity and Equity grant program helps us to leverage our unique perspectives in the communities we serve.”

Last year, Illinois American Water awarded over $18,000 in Inclusion, Diversity & Equity grants for 14 initiatives across Illinois. More information about these grants and how to apply can be found here. DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 1, 2022. Applications must be received by Tuesday, November 1, 2022, via email to karen.cotton@amwater.com. Individuals are not eligible to receive grants. Only nonprofit organizations within Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding.

Illinois American Water’s Annual Supplier Diversity report filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission can be viewed here. American Water’s 2021 Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Report can be found online by visiting here.

About Illinois American Water
Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!
For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2022
