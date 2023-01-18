Illinois American Water Opens Annual Environmental Grant Program

2023 Environmental Grant Program open to applicants; deadline to apply is March 31, 2023

Illinois American Water has opened the application window for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program. The program funds innovative, community-based projects focused on improving, restoring and watersheds.

For over 10 years, Illinois American Water’s Environmental Grant Program has supported diverse initiatives including watershed cleanups, reforestation, biodiversity, streamside buffer restoration, wellhead protection, hazardous waste collection, watershed education and more.

Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water President, said, “We are committed to providing clean, safe and reliable water service to our customers. Our responsibility includes helping to protect our water sources. Our Environmental Grant Program allows us to support innovative projects within our communities to make a difference in our environment.”

She continued, “Since 2009, Illinois American Water has contributed more than $290,000 to over 90 projects dedicated to water source and environment protection.”

To apply, organizations must submit applications for projects located in an Illinois American Water service area, and:

Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community.

Be completed between May 1, 2023 and November 30, 2023.

Introduce a new community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.

Be carried out by a formal partnership between two or more organizations.

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after grant monies are utilized).

Grant information and application forms can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com under the News & Community tab. Applications should be emailed to by March 31, 2023, to Mike Jones, Water Quality and Env. Compliance Supervisor, at Mike.Jones@amwater.com.

Last year, Illinois American Water awarded eight grants totaling over $14,000 as follows:

HeartLands Conservancy located in Southern Illinois received a $2,000 grant for the Watershed Adventures and Discovery Experiences Program (WADE) Phase 2. Funds were used to purchase trees.

Hickory Grove Elementary School PTO in Dunlap received a $2,500 grant to support the group’s Outdoor Learning Center at Hickory Grove Elementary School.

Live Well Streator received a $2,000 grant for the Marilla Park Water Redevelopment Project. Funds were used to install a bi-level bottle filling station and pet hydration station.

Living Lands and Waters received a $1,000 for disposal costs related to their river clean-up program.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) located in East Alton received a $3,150 grant to fund books and kits for a three-day teacher training symposium in July focused on watershed protection programs.

Nature at the Confluence located in South Beloit received a $1,000 grant to purchase an Enviroscape Model to strengthen their watershed-focused educational programming for K-12 students, scouts, adults and families.

Urbana Park District received a full grant request of $920 to support the Weaver Park Wetland Plant Re-establishment project.

Woodridge Rotary Club received a $2,300 grant to support the Native Plant Pollination Garden in Woodridge.

Customers can help protect our precious resources by using water wisely through the following actions:

Repairing leaking pipes and faucets.

Using garden, lawn, garage or other home products which won’t impact groundwater.

Disposing of chemicals or other potentially harmful products properly by not pouring them directly into home drains, the sewer street drains or the lawn.

Visiting www.illinoisamwater.com for more wise water use tips.

Customers can view their annual water quality report online at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. American Water also owns and operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005292/en/