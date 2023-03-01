Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:26 2023-03-01 pm EST
138.00 USD   -1.70%
01:56pIllinois American Water President Rebecca Losli Named Engineer of the Year
BU
05:18aAmerican Water Works Prices Upsized Common Stock Offering
MT
02/28American Water Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering of 11,000,000 Shares
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli Named Engineer of the Year

03/01/2023 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli, P.E. was named Engineer of the Year by the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers (MSPE) St. Louis Chapter. MSPE is an association of professional engineers focused on protecting public health, safety and welfare through the ethical and competent practice of engineering.

Losli was presented the Engineer of the Year award by the MSPE St. Louis Chapter on Feb. 23, 2023, at the chapter’s annual awards banquet.

Losli joined American Water in 2021 as Director of Engineering for Missouri American Water. In this role, Losli oversaw the overall performance of the Missouri American Water Engineering Department. Losli’s responsibilities grew with an expansion to Business Development and the role of Vice President of Engineering and Business Development in Missouri. In October 2022, Losli was named President of Illinois American Water.

Prior to joining American Water, Losli served as the Program Manager of Program Planning for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. She also founded Losli Engineering, LLC and worked for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company as the Water Regional Global Practice Leader.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!
For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:56pIllinois American Water President Rebecca Losli Named Engineer of the Year
BU
05:18aAmerican Water Works Prices Upsized Common Stock Offering
MT
02/28American Water Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering of 11,000,000 Shares
BU
02/28American Water Announces Common Stock Offering
BU
02/28American Water Works' Missouri Unit Acquires Stewartsville Water, Wastewater Systems
MT
02/28American Water Works : Missouri American Water Acquires Stewartsville Water and Wastewater..
PU
02/28Missouri American Water Acquires Stewartsville Water and Wastewater Systems in Northwes..
BU
02/27California American Water's Northern Division Gives $10k to Greater Sacramento Urban Le..
BU
02/27Pennsylvania American Water Seeking Entries for Annual “Protect Our Watersheds&rd..
BU
02/27New Jersey American Water Reports More Than $575 Million in System Investments Statewid..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 161 M - -
Net income 2023 896 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,3x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 25 544 M 25 544 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,06x
EV / Sales 2024 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 140,38 $
Average target price 160,30 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-8.29%25 544
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.75%6 605
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.50%2 521
SJW GROUP-5.85%2 358
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED8.22%1 452
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-0.52%1 128