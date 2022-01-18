Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Illinois American Water Welcomes Jennifer Morrison as Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach

01/18/2022 | 01:50pm EST
Illinois American Water welcomes Jennifer Morrison to its leadership team. She has been named Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach.

In her new role, Morrison will enhance the company’s relationships with diverse organizations to broaden the utilization of minority, women and veteran suppliers. She will also be a strategic partner to business unit leaders and Human Resources to design and develop Inclusion & Diversity workforce strategies. She reports to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and will work from Illinois American Water’s Woodridge, Ill. office.

“Illinois American Water understands that our diversity is our strength as reflected in the inclusivity of our employees and the communities we serve. We are pleased Jennifer has joined our team to help lead and support our ongoing Inclusion & Diversity efforts,” said Ladner. “Creating an inclusive and diverse work environment requires a commitment and openness to change, and the right leadership to support that change. Jennifer brings not only a wealth of knowledge, but also incredible passion to this position.”

Morrison comes to Illinois American Water from WEC Energy Group where she worked since 2002. Her positions included Contracts Manager, Supplier Diversity Manager, Commodity Portfolio Manager and Operations Supervisor. She has a master’s degree in corporate and public communications and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST FOR TWO YEARS IN A ROW.
For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2022
