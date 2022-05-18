Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 02:40:13 pm EDT
144.73 USD   -1.15%
Illinois American Water announces Investment of over $3 Million in Pekin's Water System during National Infrastructure Week

05/18/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Recent American Society of Civil Engineers Report Card Supports Continued Investments

Illinois American Water is investing over $3 million to replace over 11,000 feet, or over two miles, of water main throughout the Pekin water system. This investment supports continued safe, reliable service to homes, businesses and fire protection. Much of the water main installed will be increased in size to support water flow and pressure for continued water quality and fire protection.

Work kicked off in mid-April and is starting to progress across the City of Pekin. A map of projects can be found here.

According to Kyle Smith, sr. superintendent of operations, the investment announcement during National Infrastructure Week “is part of our continuous commitment to upgrade infrastructure, and to educate the community about our efforts.” American Water recently conducted a survey to better understand the knowledge gaps when it comes to water infrastructure. The results highlighted how much there is to learn when it comes to education on our water systems. To learn more visit American Water’s News Flow.

Smith explained the company works to replace aging infrastructure, such as water main, annually. He referenced the 2021 results from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Report Card for America’s infrastructure, which advocates for increased investments in our nation’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Smith said, “Illinois American Water is committed to providing safe, reliable service to our customers. This includes continuous upgrades to the local water system. The ASCE findings support our efforts to enhance the local water system which delivers quality, reliable water service to homes, businesses and for public health.”

While construction is occurring motorist should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Customers affected by a water main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on the customer preferences.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!
For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2022
