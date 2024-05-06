Illinois American Water proudly joins communities across North America in celebrating Drinking Water Week, an annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA). Taking place May 5-11, Drinking Water Week serves to highlight the importance of safe drinking water and recognize the tireless efforts of local water professionals who keep it flowing around the clock. This year’s celebration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).

Passed in 1974, the SDWA set strong water quality standards for the nation’s drinking water and established a regulatory framework to safeguard the public health and safety of U.S. citizens. American Water recognizes the act’s significant contributions to improving and protecting water quality and emphasizes the need for continued investment and scientific evaluation to address emerging challenges through daily operations.

“Delivering high-quality and reliable water service to our customers is what motivates us every day. Drinking Water Week is an annual opportunity to highlight and celebrate our industry, our staff and our collective commitment to public health,” said Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality for Illinois American Water. “While celebrating our past achievements, we remain focused on and committed to upholding the ideals of the Safe Drinking Water Act and protecting the water of our future.”

To celebrate Drinking Water Week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools, and others throughout North America will help children and consumers of all ages understand how water is protected, cleaned, and delivered throughout their communities.

"Drinking Water Week is the perfect time to reflect on all that safe drinking water means in our lives,” said AWWA CEO David LaFrance. “Safe, reliable drinking water is critical in many ways, including public health, economic prosperity and our high quality of life. With the Safe Drinking Water Act anniversary, we also celebrate the committed water system workers, the vigilant regulators, the researchers, the public health professionals, the environmental advocates, and everyone with a hand in fulfilling the high standards and spirit of the SDWA."

American Water customers can learn more about the safety of their local water by visiting https://amwater.com/corp/Water-Quality-Wastewater-Service/water-quality-reports.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About Drinking Water Week

For several decades, AWWA and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week, a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to join together in recognizing the vital role water plays in daily lives. Free materials for download and additional information about Drinking Water Week are available on the Drinking Water Week webpage.

