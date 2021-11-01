Illinois American Water to Replace Distribution Valves in Urbana and C...

Urbana, Ill. (Nov. 1, 2021) - This week, Illinois American Water will be completing critical upgrades to

Champaign County's water distribution system. The work involves replacing distribution valves at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Main Street in Urbana and at Springfield Avenue and Prairie Street in Champaign.

In order to complete this work safely, Illinois American Water has planned the following road closures. The Y intersection of Main Street in Urbana will be closed starting on Monday, Nov. 1. Additionally, the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Prairie Street in Champaign will be closed, and East bound traffic will be closed starting Friday, Nov. 5. Roads will be reopened after repairs and paving are completed.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the area and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers in the area. If possible, motorists should avoid the area. Weather permitting, road restoration should be completed, and all lanes reopened in Urbana by Tuesday, Nov. 2, and in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 8.

Lucas Esteppe, operations superintendent for the Champaign County District, said, "This project is very complex in nature. While our team works as quickly as possible, our number one priority is working safely. We appreciate the community's cooperation as we make this investment which supports reliable water service for years to come."

Customers impacted by this work have been contacted by Illinois American Water. Should something unexpected occur, Illinois American Water will reach out to customers with critical information. The Company is coordinating the work with IDOT, the City of Urbana, the City of Champaign and area businesses.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.