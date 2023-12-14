Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

ILAW continues to proactively maintain & enhance local community’s water & wastewater systems

In 2023, Illinois American Water will have invested $297 million in water and wastewater system infrastructure replacement and enhancements throughout the state. This work includes installing new pipes, pumps, hydrants, valves, lift stations, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, new water quality systems and technology.

Locally, in the company’s Eastern Division, the capital investment in infrastructure has reached $43.6 million in 2023. The Eastern Division is comprised of the Champaign, Pontiac, Sterling, and Streator water service areas; Fisher wastewater system; Villa Grove water and wastewater systems; and Tolono water and wastewater systems.

“Illinois American Water seeks to strategically and efficiently direct capital improvements where they are needed most. In the last decade, Illinois American Water has invested $1.6 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure throughout Illinois. These investments involved making repairs to existing infrastructure and replacement when needed,” said Rebecca Losli, president, Illinois American Water. “We work with state and federal regulators from the Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Commerce Commission to make sure we meet all requirements and policies not only for today but anticipate what may be ahead of our communities and customers tomorrow.”

Examples of a few major 2023 capital projects in the Eastern Division (not a full list of local capital projects):

Backwash recycle pump station improvements, Champaign ($3.5 million). This project includes backwash recycle pump station improvements of the Mattis Water Treatment Plant. Project will include construction of a new control vault and addressing operational process within the water treatment plant.

Transmission improvements (Phase 1), Streator ($4 million). To enhance the transmission capacity in the northern half of the Streator water distribution system, this project will install approximately 8,500 linear feet of 16-inch main, resulting in improvements to the resiliency and redundancy of the distribution system.

Water main replacement, Sterling ($2.7 million). Replacement of roughly 6,000 linear feet of water main along Wallace Street in Sterling.

Fisher Wastewater Lagoon Rock Filter Replacement, Fisher ($1 million). This project includes the rock filter replacement at the Fisher Wastewater Treatment Plant and other improvements to the lagoon in the area of the rock filter at the wastewater treatment plant.

Source Water Transmission Main Improvement, Champaign ($1.5 million). This project made interconnections and improved the piping associated with the source water transmission main. The project allows the ability to combine multiple wells and improves the reliability and resiliency of the source water for the Champaign Water Treatment Facilities.

Lead Service Line Replacements, Villa Grove, ($4 million). In Villa Grove, during meter change outs, approximately 580 lead services lines were found that were replaced during 2023.

“Our systems and facilities continue to be resilient, reliable, and dependable for our customers here in the Eastern Division and across our state,” said Brian Wiemers, senior manager, operations, Eastern Division. ”We take a strategic, proactive approach, with customer service and reliability driving our investments.”

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people.

