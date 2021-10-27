Lincoln, Illinois, is a Top 12 Finalist In 2021 Tank of the Year Conte...

Log in
10/27/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
(KANSAS CITY, Mo., October 28, 2021) - A water tank in Lincoln, Illinois, was among the top 12 finalists selected during the 2021 Tank of the Year competition sponsored by Tnemec Company, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance coatings. The water tank was coated in Tnemec's UV resistant fluoropolymer topcoat, Series 700 HydroFlon, to provide long-lasting color. The tank also will appear in Tnemec's annual water tank calendar with other top finalists.

"This tank, which pays homage to Illinois native, President Abraham Lincoln, might be our first submission with a former president," explained Scott Keilbey, Director of Sales - Water Tanks for Tnemec. "The black and white logo on Illinois-American Water's water tank was recreated in painstaking detail on the tall tower using Tnemec's UV-resistant topcoat, HydroFlon, which will help keep Abe's face, the town logo and the water utility company's logo shining bright above everyone in town."

Other water tanks among the top 12 finalists for 2021 are in Moorhead, Minnesota; Rochester, Minnesota; Zephyrhills, Florida; Brunswick, Georgia; Roswell, New Mexico; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; Elmendorf, Texas; Lino Lakes, Minnesota; Richardson, Texas; Edmonton, Kentucky; and Redmond, Washington. The water tank in Rochester, Minnesota, was voted by the public as the People's Choice and the Moorhead, Minnesota tank was chosen as the 2021 Tank of the Year winner.

More than 300 water tanks were nominated, and nearly 17,000 online votes were cast this year from across the U.S. and Canada.

"This is the 16th anniversary of the competition, and Tnemec's 100th year in business," Keilbey added. "This year's finalists represent several different types of water tanks in various shapes and sizes and are a nod to the history of excellence surrounding Tnemec water tank coatings."

This year's Tank of the Year in Moorhead, Minnesota, features a neighborhood inspired mural. When the City of Moorhead asked the community what they loved best about their town, the responses were overwhelming. In order to incorporate all their favorite attractions and activities, they needed more than a simple logo, so they ended up creating an energetic, colorful wrap-around mural that now covers Moorhead's 750,000-gallon composite elevated tank on the southside of town. The Tank of the Year will be featured as the month of January in Tnemec's 2022 water tank calendar. All finalists and nominees will be included in the following months of the calendar.

ABOUT TNEMEC (pronounced/tuh-knee-mick)

Established in 1921, Tnemec Company, Inc., manufactures more than 120 architectural and industrial coating products at facilities in Kansas City, Baltimore, Dallas and Shanghai, China. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Tnemec also operates distribution facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Seattle and Compton, Calif. In addition to the company's American network of technical representatives, Tnemec has technical representatives in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and China. For more information about Tnemec, or any of its products, call +1-816-483-3400; write to 6800 Corporate Drive, Kansas City, Mo., 64120-1372; or visit www.tnemec.com.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

