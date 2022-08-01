Log in
2022-08-01
Missouri American Water Announces 2022 Firefighter Grant Program

08/01/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Missouri American Water is accepting applications through August 31, 2022 for its Annual Firefighter Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to fire protection and emergency response organizations within its service areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005589/en/

Missouri American Water presents a firefighter grant to Fire Chief Nikolas Fahs and the Affton Fire Protection District. (Photo: Business Wire)

Missouri American Water presents a firefighter grant to Fire Chief Nikolas Fahs and the Affton Fire Protection District. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grants of up to $1,200 will be considered to cover the costs of firefighting tools, personal protective gear, and training. Last year more than $43,000 was awarded to 37 organizations across the state.

“As the water provider for 1.5 million Missourians, we continually invest in upgrading our water system to enhance service and reliability so water is available when our customers and fire fighters need it,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “The Firefighter Grant Program is one more way we can strengthen the partnerships we have with local fire districts and support their important work protecting our community.”

Only uniformed professional and volunteer fire organizations serving Missouri American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding. Fire departments and protection districts are eligible for one grant per calendar year.

Grants will be considered to cover costs associated with the following:

  • Firefighting tools
  • Water handling equipment
  • Personal protective gear
  • Communications equipment
  • Training activities and materials

“Thanks to Missouri American Water’s grant we were able to purchase an automatic hose roller, which was a big help to our firefighters when we responded to the three-alarm trash fire in Lemay,” said Fire Chief Nikolas Fahs of the Affton Fire Protection District. “The automatic hose roller allows our firefighters to more safely perform their duty in the 100-degree weather. We’re very grateful for the grant program and the partnership we have with Missouri American Water.”

Fire departments and protection districts can apply online at missouriamwater.com by clicking “News & Community” > “Community Involvement” > “Firefighter Grant Application.”

Questions regarding the grant can be sent to Megan Watson, external affairs specialist, at megan.watson@amwater.com.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
