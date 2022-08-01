Missouri American Water Announces 2022 Firefighter Grant Program

Missouri American Water is accepting applications through August 31, 2022 for its Annual Firefighter Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to fire protection and emergency response organizations within its service areas.

Missouri American Water presents a firefighter grant to Fire Chief Nikolas Fahs and the Affton Fire Protection District. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grants of up to $1,200 will be considered to cover the costs of firefighting tools, personal protective gear, and training. Last year more than $43,000 was awarded to 37 organizations across the state.

“As the water provider for 1.5 million Missourians, we continually invest in upgrading our water system to enhance service and reliability so water is available when our customers and fire fighters need it,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “The Firefighter Grant Program is one more way we can strengthen the partnerships we have with local fire districts and support their important work protecting our community.”

Only uniformed professional and volunteer fire organizations serving Missouri American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding. Fire departments and protection districts are eligible for one grant per calendar year.

Grants will be considered to cover costs associated with the following:

Firefighting tools

Water handling equipment

Personal protective gear

Communications equipment

Training activities and materials

“Thanks to Missouri American Water’s grant we were able to purchase an automatic hose roller, which was a big help to our firefighters when we responded to the three-alarm trash fire in Lemay,” said Fire Chief Nikolas Fahs of the Affton Fire Protection District. “The automatic hose roller allows our firefighters to more safely perform their duty in the 100-degree weather. We’re very grateful for the grant program and the partnership we have with Missouri American Water.”

Fire departments and protection districts can apply online at missouriamwater.com by clicking “News & Community” > “Community Involvement” > “Firefighter Grant Application.”

Questions regarding the grant can be sent to Megan Watson, external affairs specialist, at megan.watson@amwater.com.

