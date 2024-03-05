Missouri American Water has named Jody Carlson as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Carlson will lead nearly 650 employees across the state in field operations, water production, system maintenance, water quality and environmental compliance to provide safe, clean, and reliable service to 1.6 million Missourians.

“Jody is a valuable and versatile member of Missouri American Water’s team,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “His extensive knowledge of water and wastewater system operations, ability to tackle complex problems, and experience leading diverse teams will be well utilized in his new role.”

Carlson joined Missouri American Water in 2015 as a Senior Operations Manager. In 2022, he was promoted to Director of Northwest Operations. In February of 2023, he was named as Vice President of Engineering and Business Development. Carlson was previously the Director of Public Works for the City of St. Joseph and an engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to his professional roles, Carlson serves as a board member for the St. Joseph Business Park Corporation and just completed two terms on the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is also on the Board of Directors for the Mosaic Foundation and Pivotal Point.

Carlson holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri and is registered as a Professional Engineer in the state of Missouri. He will lead the operations team from the company’s office in St. Joseph.

