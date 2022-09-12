Missouri American Water Praises Governor Mike Parson's Proclamation Recognizing Importance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals

Week of September 11 highlights the importance of employees dedicated to the delivery of water and wastewater service.

With more than 700 employees statewide, Missouri American Water joins in Governor Mike Parson’s recognition of their efforts to deliver water and wastewater service. Approximately 1.5 million people, or one in four Missourians, receive service from Missouri American Water. The proclamation is a unique opportunity to recognize the vital role water and wastewater professionals play in our daily lives.

“Our employees are committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable water and wastewater service to our customers,” said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “We have a highly-skilled team operating, maintaining, and making improvements to our water and wastewater systems so we can continue to provide exceptional service, both now and for future generations.”

Missouri American Water is investing approximately $430 million to upgrade its water and wastewater systems in 2022, including the replacement of aging pipes and improvements at treatment plants to protect and enhance water quality.

“From our team of water quality experts to our engineers, operators, and field service personnel, this week gives us an opportunity to recognize the efforts of our dedicated employees as they work every day to provide services that strengthen our communities and protect the health of our customers and the environment,” said Svindland.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005730/en/