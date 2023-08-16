Mosaic Life Care Foundation in St. Joseph Receives $250,000 Grant

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced the Mosaic Life Care Foundation was awarded a $250,000 Water and Environment grant.

“Missouri American Water is thrilled the American Water Charitable Foundation chose to fund an interactive water exhibit in the Children’s Discovery Center in St. Joseph,” said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “The selection of Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s application speaks to what a special and unique community project this is. Through the exhibit, children will be able to learn about the source of our drinking water, watershed protection, and the importance of water to our health in a fun and creative way.”

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation’s belief in this project positively impacts the collective investment centered around our efforts to bring a best-in-class Children’s Discovery Center to downtown St. Joseph,” said Julie Gaddie, PhD, President, Mosaic Life Care Foundation. “We are grateful for the Water and Environment grant funds that will support the construction of an interactive water table learning exhibit within the center.”

The interactive water table exhibit will be located in the Plymouth Building of the Children’s Discovery Center. The Center will engage children with hands-on learning experiences designed to stimulate imagination, foster creativity, and teach both problem-solving skills and the basics of health and wellness.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across American Water’s footprint,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Funding for the Water and Environment grants focus on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation projects.”

In total, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded $1 million to 23 organizations in 11 states.

Learn more about Missouri American Water’s community impact here.

