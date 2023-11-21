Official press release from AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

Recipients include two nonprofit organizations in Missouri

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced two organizations were awarded a 2023 Workforce Readiness Grant, supporting communities served by Missouri American Water.

“We are pleased to announce the recipients of this grant who play a critical role in developing future members of the workforce,” said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “The programs can have a long-lasting impact on the economic vitality of communities by creating opportunities for area youth through training and development.”

Below are the Workforce Readiness grantees in Missouri:

STL Youth Jobs, located in St. Louis, will receive $10,000 for a program focused on summer job opportunities to reduce the number of unemployed youth by providing them with training, mentoring, career support and paid work experience.

The Boys and Girls Club of Joplin will use their $6,000 grant to implement Career Start, an eight-week entrepreneurship course for students in grades 6 through 12, introducing them to experiences in the professional setting.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation’s Workforce Readiness Grant will have a tremendous impact on the St. Louis workforce,” said Lindsey Forsythe, STL Youth Jobs Director of Employer Relations. “With these funds we can connect young, under-served job seekers to valuable work experiences and professional development opportunities, while at the same time increasing the capacity and addressing staffing needs at hundreds of STL Youth Jobs employer partners.”

The Workforce Readiness grant is a part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across Missouri to help cultivate the next generations of leaders,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "The Foundation is delighted to join these young people on their path to a bright and prosperous future.”

Learn more about Missouri American Water’s community impact here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formally Twitter) and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.6 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121712250/en/