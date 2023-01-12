Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:57:06 2023-01-12 am EST
160.28 USD   -0.71%
10:24aMissouri American Water to Invest Over $425 Million to Upgrade Water and Wastewater Systems This Year
BU
08:34aPennsylvania American Water Begins $8 Million Water Line Upgrade Project in Scranton
AQ
01/10American Water Works : A Water Quality Message for Iowa American Water Customers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Missouri American Water to Invest Over $425 Million to Upgrade Water and Wastewater Systems This Year

01/12/2023 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Missouri American Water is continuing to proactively invest in its water and wastewater systems statewide, with over $425 million in improvements planned in 2023. Projects include the replacement of aging water and wastewater pipes and treatment plant upgrades.

“The services we provide are critical to the health of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “Our investments and operational expertise allow us to provide clean, safe, and reliable service that consistently meets or surpasses state and federal regulations for protecting human health and the environment.”

Planned investments are aimed at maintaining and improving system reliability, resiliency, and water quality. A few of the projects planned for 2023 include:

  • St. Louis – Construction will begin on a new water intake pump station at the South Plant
  • Jefferson City – Construction will begin on a filter building at the water treatment plant
  • St. Joseph – Upgrades will be made to the Farron Booster Station
  • Joplin – Construction of the new high-service pump station will be completed, and upgrades will be made to chemical feed equipment

Additionally, approximately 80 miles of pipe will be replaced in operations throughout the state. Many water and wastewater pipes were originally installed 50-100 years ago. Pipes can leak and break over time due to age, soil corrosion, cold water temperatures, and ground shifting. Proactively replacing them is safer, more convenient, and more cost-effective for customers than repairing emergency breaks that can interrupt water service and cause extensive property damage. Newer pipe is also frequently larger than old pipe, which enhances community fire protection.

Customers can view pipe replacement projects that are planned, in construction and recently completed on Missouri American Water’s website www.missouriamwater.com by clicking on “Pipe Replacement Map.”

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
10:24aMissouri American Water to Invest Over $425 Million to Upgrade Water and Wastewater Sys..
BU
08:34aPennsylvania American Water Begins $8 Million Water Line Upgrade Project in Scranton
AQ
01/10American Water Works : A Water Quality Message for Iowa American Water Customers
PU
01/05Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Sadsbury Township Municipal Aut..
BU
01/05American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Sadsbury To..
PU
01/05David Pippen Named General Counsel for Kentucky American Water
AQ
01/03American Water Works' West Virginia Unit Receives Regulatory Approval for Infrastructur..
MT
2022California American Water Files an Application for Rehearing with the CPUC
BU
2022West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution System Improvement ..
BU
2022American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 778 M - -
Net income 2022 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 29 351 M 29 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 161,42 $
Average target price 158,91 $
Spread / Average Target -1,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.5.90%29 351
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED7.51%7 189
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED2.50%2 636
SJW GROUP-1.81%2 417
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED5.89%1 427
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.3.98%1 184