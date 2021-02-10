Log in
New Jersey American Water : Donates $41,000 to United Way Through Virtual Workplace Campaign

02/10/2021 | 10:31am EST
New Jersey American Water announced today that its employees raised over $26,000 for eight United Way chapters through its annual fundraising campaign. The company also provided an additional donation of $15,000, totaling over $41,000 to help individuals and families in need.

“We’ve all seen the devastating effects that COVID-19 is having in our local communities, and now more than ever, United Way needs our support,” said Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water. “Our employees have a long history of generously supporting United Way, and this year they really stepped up to make a positive impact.”

Each holiday season, American Water launches its national United Way fundraising campaign, encouraging employees to contribute to the efforts of United Way. In addition to financial donations, American Water employees participated in creative, virtual fundraising events including a 5K Turkey Trot, an online auction, BINGO games, trivia games and other fun events, all contributing to United Way. Over the last five years, New Jersey American Water and its employees have raised nearly $200,000 for United Way through this annual campaign. This tradition has continued for over 15 years.

“Without our corporate partners, we would not be able to provide the support, resources, or programs to help Union County’s most vulnerable families,” said James Horne, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Union County. “Especially in these difficult times, we are extremely grateful to have the support of New Jersey American Water and look forward to working together to make a difference in the community and help local families beat the odds.”

This year, New Jersey American Water employees donated to the following United Way chapters:

  • United Way of Gloucester County
  • United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley
  • United Way of Greater Mercer County
  • United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey
  • United Way of Greater Union County
  • United Way of Hunterdon County
  • United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties
  • United Way of Northern New Jersey

About United Way

United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. It’s the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners in some 1,200 communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


