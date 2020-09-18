Log in
New Jersey American Water : Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water

09/18/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Company demonstrates outstanding commitment to delivering high quality drinking water to customers

New Jersey American Water’s Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant and Raritan-Millstone Treatment Plant have received the Partnership for Safe Water’s Phase III Directors Award for 20 years of water quality excellence. The national Partnership for Safe Water awards, which honor the efforts in continuously optimizing water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards in delivering clean, safe, high-quality drinking water to our customers while also providing water service that is reliable and affordable, and we are proud to be recognized for our commitment to high standards at these essential surface water treatment plants," said Cheryl Norton, Senior Vice President, Chief Environmental Officer American Water and President of New Jersey American Water. "This achievement is testament to our incredible team of expert scientists, treatment plant operators and engineers who are deeply committed to excellence and helping to protect the health and safety of customers.”

The company’s Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant in Delran treats water drawn from the Delaware River and delivers as much as 40 million gallons of high-quality, reliable water daily to hundreds of thousands of customers in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties. Built in 1996, the plant was created to address the region’s critical water supply needs that could not be met from the aquifers alone.

The Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant, situated in Bridgewater, is New Jersey American Water’s largest water production facility and a regional source of potable water supply for all or parts of seven counties in central New Jersey. The plant draws from the confluence of the Raritan and Millstone Rivers producing an average of 132 million gallons per day (MGD) with a peak capacity of 185 MGD. Aside from providing water supply to NJAW’s own customers the plant also supplies five large bulk water sales connections, and two emergency interconnections with the cities of Newark and Trenton.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
