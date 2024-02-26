New Jersey American Water recently announced its 2023 end-of-year investment total for system improvements. More than $507 million was invested to fund critical system upgrades and improvement projects across the company’s service areas throughout the year.

“This year’s wide-ranging system improvements reflect our commitment to making prudent investments to continue the delivery of safe, affordable and reliable water and wastewater service to customers,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “From source to tap and back to the source again, our team of professionals works hard to maintain our facilities to keep them operating efficiently, meeting regulatory standards and delivering high quality service.”

Each year, New Jersey American Water invests millions of dollars in its infrastructure, which includes both maintenance and upgrades to its treatment and distribution, or pipeline, systems. This includes investments into treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, miles of pipe, water mains, fire hydrants and metering equipment.

System improvement highlights during 2023 include:

Mains : The company invested $175 million to install, replace or rehabilitate more than 91 miles of main. Pipe improvement projects help improve water quality, pressure, fire protection and service reliability. In addition, New Jersey American Water invested approximately $2.76 million in leak detection equipment to enhance their ability to respond to leaks and breaks.

: The company invested $175 million to install, replace or rehabilitate more than 91 miles of main. Pipe improvement projects help improve water quality, pressure, fire protection and service reliability. In addition, New Jersey American Water invested approximately $2.76 million in leak detection equipment to enhance their ability to respond to leaks and breaks. Source Water, Treatment and Other Production System Improvements : New Jersey American Water spent over $28 million for improvements at its water treatment facilities, including: Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant – treatment improvements Canal Road Water Treatment Plant – intake upgrades and alum tank replacement Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plant – filter rehabilitation and treatment improvements

: New Jersey American Water spent over $28 million for improvements at its water treatment facilities, including: Fire Hydrants : The company replaced 458 fire hydrants and 1,723 valves, representing an investment of approximately $17.8 million.

: The company replaced 458 fire hydrants and 1,723 valves, representing an investment of approximately $17.8 million. Service Lines : New Jersey American Water replaced 13,776 service lines, an approximate $87.8 million investment.

: New Jersey American Water replaced 13,776 service lines, an approximate $87.8 million investment. Tanks/Storage: New Jersey American Water rehabilitated five tanks and conducted detailed inspections of 40 tanks, an investment totaling approximately $10.1 million.

