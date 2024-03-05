Water main flushing begins this month and continues through the fall

Beginning this week and into the fall months, New Jersey American Water will perform the annual flushing of its water distribution system to continue to provide customers with high-quality, reliable water service.

“Flushing our system is an important, routine process that helps us clean out any mineral deposits or sediment that may have built up over time inside the pipes,” said New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough. “While we’re flushing, we also take the opportunity to check our water pressure and fire flows in the system and confirm our hydrants are operational.”

Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows. This routine flushing program also includes flushing blowoff valves on dead-end water mains throughout the system. While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:

Sign up and opt-in for general alerts to be notified when flushing takes place.

Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.

Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.

If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

“In addition to continuously investing in our infrastructure, essential maintenance activities such as our hydrant flushing program are key to providing our customers with high-quality drinking water, and it is an annual requirement of the Water Quality Accountability Act,” McDonough added.

New Jersey American Water will notify customers when flushing takes place in their area through its mass notification system and asks customers to take a few moments to update their contact information and preferences in their MyWater account. Customers must opt-in for general alerts to receive local flushing and other non-emergency notifications via phone call, text or email. Individuals who are not New Jersey American Water account holders but would like to receive alerts and notifications from the company can also sign up by visiting awcodered.com or by texting WATER to 99411.

To learn more about New Jersey American Water’s 2024 hydrant flushing program, visit the Alerts page at www.newjerseyamwater.com.

