  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20:07 2023-01-23 am EST
151.89 USD   +0.23%
10:32aPennsylvania American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
BU
09:42aCalifornia American Water Offers Aid to Customers Affected by Monterey County Evacuations
AQ
09:42aNew Jersey American Water Invests $2.9 Million in Little Falls, New Providence, and West Orange Infrastructure
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pennsylvania American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program

01/23/2023 | 10:32am EST
Pennsylvania American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities.

“So many of our communities and local organizations work to improve our environment and our water resources,” said Marcus Kohl, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water. “We’re proud to continue offering this grant to support those initiatives and positively impact our natural resources.”

To qualify, proposed projects must be:

  • Located within the Pennsylvania American Water service area
  • Completed between May and November of the grant funding year
  • Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program
  • Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations
  • Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)

A panel of judges will evaluate the applications based on environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability. Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website, under News & Community. For additional information, please contact pa.communityrelations@amwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2023, and recipients will be notified in late April.

In 2022, the program awarded nearly $75,000 to 13 recipients, including: Berks Nature (Berks County); Dormont Stormwater Authority (Allegheny County); Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (Luzerne County); East Pikeland Township (Chester County); Ellwood City (Lawrence County); Fairview Township (York County); Indiana County Conservation District; Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (Lackawanna County); Lackawanna River Conservation Association (Lackawanna County); Three Rivers Waterkeeper (Allegheny County); Silver Spring Township (Cumberland County); Warren County Conservation District; and Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley (Northampton County).

Established in 2005, this annual grant program has donated more than $650,000 to fund more than 135 projects to protect and improve the environment across the Commonwealth. Last year, 13 organizations received funding for their community-based projects, including the Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley. Funding was used to plant live-stake nurseries to be used for future riparian zone plantings and streambank stabilization projects. One of these nurseries was planted in Lake Heritage, Adams County. More information about this nursery planting can be found on Pennsylvania American Water’s YouTube page.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 778 M - -
Net income 2022 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 27 554 M 27 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 151,54 $
Average target price 158,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-0.58%27 554
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED12.14%7 484
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED4.00%2 670
SJW GROUP-6.10%2 312
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED6.20%1 429
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.4.71%1 206