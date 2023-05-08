Advanced search
Pennsylvania American Water Announces Annual Water Quality Reports for Drinking Water Week

05/08/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
To kick off national Drinking Water Week, Pennsylvania American Water announced today that results published in the company’s latest annual water quality reports indicated excellent water quality throughout its 37-county service area. Also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, these reports are annual performance measures of the drinking water supplied by Pennsylvania American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

“We encourage our customers to review the latest reports and see for themselves that we continue to supply clean, safe water to their taps,” said Brandy Braun, director of water quality and environmental compliance at Pennsylvania American Water. “Our exceptional track record of delivering high quality drinking water is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, and I applaud our team of operators, engineers, chemists and laboratory technicians for their constant diligence and commitment to the health and safety of our customers.”

These reports, which are issued for each of the company’s public water systems and searchable by zip code on the company’s website, provide information on where the water comes from, water tests conducted, substances detected in water and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and associated answers concerning drinking water are also included.

“Pennsylvania American Water continues to serve as a leader on a state and national stage for our consistent water quality and extensive source water protection efforts,” Braun continued. “We prove our commitment to water quality by receiving more Directors Awards than any other water utility in the nation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Partnership for Safe Water program for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards.”

The Partnership for Safe Water recognizes water providers who voluntarily implement measures to optimize treatment plant performance and distribution system operation, resulting in the production and delivery of superior quality water. As part of meeting the Directors Award requirements, water treatment plants must meet certain criteria and provide water service that – in some cases – surpasses what it is required by federal and state drinking water standards. Thirty-three of Pennsylvania American Water’s water treatment plants have been nationally recognized with Directors Awards, and 27 of these plants have maintained this high level of service for 20 years or more, with nine having received the Elite Phase IV Presidents Award.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
