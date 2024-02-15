Company’s former Environmental Grant Program merges with Foundation grant program

Pennsylvania American Water is delighted to announce the launch of the American Water Charitable Foundation 2024 Water and Environment Grant Program. To streamline the grant experience for its community partners, the Foundation has combined Pennsylvania American Water’s former Environmental Grant Program with its Water and Environment Grant Program. This strategic integration will strengthen the Foundation’s charitable focus and impact across American Water’s footprint.

“Since 2005, Pennsylvania American Water has supported more than 135 local projects that aim to restore, improve and maintain local watershed projects through our Environmental Grant Program,” said Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water and member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “Expanding our partnership with the American Water Charitable Foundation through the Water and Environment Grant Program will allow us to further assist community organizations working to improve our environment more efficiently and with additional resources.”

The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects. Applications will be accepted from organizations served by American Water and located in the following states, in addition to its Military Service locations: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to work collaboratively with Pennsylvania American Water and launch the Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs across the nation,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers communities to learn how every drop counts while engaging local organizations on the importance of protecting this vital resource.”

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving – Water, People and Communities. Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested $15.5 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation, eligibility and how to apply here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formally Twitter) and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

