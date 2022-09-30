Pennsylvania American Water Marks Hunger Action Month Through Food Bank Donations

Contributions will provide more than 200,000 meals across the Commonwealth

Pennsylvania American Water announced today $40,000 in donations to community food banks across the Commonwealth, supporting more than 200,000 meals.

“Pennsylvania American Water takes pride in supporting our communities during times of need,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Our partnerships with community food banks help to address food insecurity and align those efforts with other resources, like our H2O Help to Others customer assistance program.”

September is Hunger Action Month, an effort to raise awareness and resources to help end hunger so that no one must choose between food and other necessities like medicine or childcare.

Doran added, “While Hunger Action Month is an important reminder of the need to support our communities, Pennsylvania American Water remains committed year-round to helping address food insecurity through the volunteer work of our employees.”

Food banks receiving support through Pennsylvania American Water this year include:

Bread Basket of Northeast PA, Lackawanna County

East End United Community Center, Fayette County

Food Helpers, Washington County

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Allegheny County

Helping Harvest in Reading, Berks County

Indiana County Community Action Program

Moshannon Valley YMCA, Centre County

Midwest Food Bank in Middletown, Dauphin County

Rainbow Kitchen Community Services, Allegheny County

“With inflation leaving families across the region finding it harder to make ends meet, it is more important than ever that we band together as a community to support one another. This gift from Pennsylvania American Water will make a real difference in the lives of many of our neighbors facing hunger. We are deeply thankful for their partnership and commitment to the region,” said Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Chief Development Officer Charla Irwin-Buncher.

