  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57 2022-09-30 pm EDT
130.02 USD   -2.39%
03:17pPennsylvania American Water Marks Hunger Action Month Through Food Bank Donations
BU
09/29Illinois American Water Announces Results of Partnership with Farmers
BU
09/29American Water Works : Illinois American Water Announces Results of Partnership with Farmers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pennsylvania American Water Marks Hunger Action Month Through Food Bank Donations

09/30/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
Contributions will provide more than 200,000 meals across the Commonwealth

Pennsylvania American Water announced today $40,000 in donations to community food banks across the Commonwealth, supporting more than 200,000 meals.

“Pennsylvania American Water takes pride in supporting our communities during times of need,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Our partnerships with community food banks help to address food insecurity and align those efforts with other resources, like our H2O Help to Others customer assistance program.”

September is Hunger Action Month, an effort to raise awareness and resources to help end hunger so that no one must choose between food and other necessities like medicine or childcare.

Doran added, “While Hunger Action Month is an important reminder of the need to support our communities, Pennsylvania American Water remains committed year-round to helping address food insecurity through the volunteer work of our employees.”

Food banks receiving support through Pennsylvania American Water this year include:

  • Bread Basket of Northeast PA, Lackawanna County
  • East End United Community Center, Fayette County
  • Food Helpers, Washington County
  • Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Allegheny County
  • Helping Harvest in Reading, Berks County
  • Indiana County Community Action Program
  • Moshannon Valley YMCA, Centre County
  • Midwest Food Bank in Middletown, Dauphin County
  • Rainbow Kitchen Community Services, Allegheny County

“With inflation leaving families across the region finding it harder to make ends meet, it is more important than ever that we band together as a community to support one another. This gift from Pennsylvania American Water will make a real difference in the lives of many of our neighbors facing hunger. We are deeply thankful for their partnership and commitment to the region,” said Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Chief Development Officer Charla Irwin-Buncher.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 795 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 24 214 M 24 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,49x
EV / Sales 2023 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 133,20 $
Average target price 163,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-29.47%24 214
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.33%5 255
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-41.58%2 278
SJW GROUP-19.74%1 777
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-43.47%1 314
JIANGXI HONGCHENG ENVIRONMENT CO.,LTD.-11.41%1 054