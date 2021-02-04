Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pennsylvania American Water : Opens 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program for High School Seniors

02/04/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that applications are being accepted for its 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to high school seniors who plan to pursue careers in the water and wastewater industry. The program is designed to support outstanding students living in Pennsylvania American Water’s service territories who are charting a course of study in specific fields, from engineering to environmental science.

The company will award scholarships of $1,000 each to 10 students. Applicants must:

  • Be high school seniors
  • Live in a household that is served by Pennsylvania American Water (but may attend college outside of our service area)
  • Plan to attend a two- or four-year college or technical school
  • Plan to study environmental science, biology, engineering or chemistry

“We believe in this opportunity to assist our best and brightest students who are interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “By attracting scholars to those fields that are vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop the talent in our communities for the long-term benefit of the environment.”

Students can apply for the 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship online at the company’s website, under the News & Community tab. Applications can be completed online or downloaded from the website and submitted by mail. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by April 2, 2021. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive their awards in May. Family members of Pennsylvania American Water employees are not eligible to participate.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
11:37aPENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Opens 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program ..
BU
10:44aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Opens 2021 Stream of Learning..
PU
02:47aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.25 Million in Union ..
PU
02:47aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.4 Million in Monmout..
PU
02/03ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Completes $1.1 Million in Investment Projects at Rosic..
BU
02/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water Completes $1.1 Million in Investm..
PU
02/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey and the City of Camden Annou...
PU
02/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water Completes Acquisition of Tow..
PU
02/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Accepting Applications for 2021..
PU
02/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Tennessee American Water Completes Replacement of Sedimen..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 807 M - -
Net income 2020 705 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 29 749 M 29 749 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164,18 $
Last Close Price 164,02 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Julia L. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.6.93%29 749
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.72%11 555
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%4 073
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.13%3 715
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-2.08%2 141
SJW GROUP-3.39%1 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ