American Water Charitable Foundation and Virginia American Water announce $25,000 contribution to Alexandria Soccer Association for Water Bottle Filling Stations
AQ
California American Water's Southern Division Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grantee, PS Science
BU
American Water Announces George MacKenzie will Retire from Board of Directors
BU
Pennsylvania American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grantees

02/22/2023 | 10:32am EST
$65K+ awarded to four nonprofit organizations across the Commonwealth

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced that STEM (science, technology, education, math) education grants totaling $67,055 have been awarded to four organizations supporting communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.

“We’d like to congratulate the recipients of this year’s STEM education grants and thank them for the important work they do in the communities we call home,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. “The programming these nonprofits provide to students truly helps prepare our future leaders.”

The STEM Education grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Below is a list of grantees throughout Pennsylvania:

  • ACLAMO Family Centers, Norristown, Montgomery County – Acción Comunal Latino Americana de Montgomery County program allows youth to focus on STEAM education and enhance skills ($25,000)
  • Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County – Power Scholars Academy provides support for STEM/outdoor education ($7,055)
  • Venture Outdoors, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County – Pittsburgh First Catch Program connects underserved people to fishing, boating and water quality to develop future conservationists ($10,000)
  • Young Men and Women in Charge (YMIC) Foundation, West Chester, Chester County – Young Men & Women in Charge Pre-College/Pre-Apprenticeship Program prepares underrepresented youth to become leaders in STEM through tutoring, mentoring and scholarships ($25,000)

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania American Water focused on youth development and educational programming,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Funding for the STEM Education grant helps support STEM-based curricular and extracurricular initiatives to help provide students equal access to high-quality learning they need to succeed.”

Learn more about Pennsylvania American Water’s community impact here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
