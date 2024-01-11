Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

Recipients include eight nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced 8 organizations were awarded a 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grants, supporting communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.

“Investing in the communities and the people we serve is very important to us at Pennsylvania American Water,” said Justin Ladner, company president and member of the Foundation’s board of trustees. “We believe that when we partner with area nonprofit organizations that educate and empower students and job-seekers, it serves as an extension of our collective mission to grow and maintain a strong workforce.”

Below is a full list of Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grantees throughout Pennsylvania:

Main Line Chamber Foundation - $21,000 - The Talent and Education Network (TEN) will offer student focused programming to support career exploration and women in tech with a diverse pool of students.

Chester County Futures - $20,000 - The Passport to Future provides underserved Chester County students with academic, socio-emotional, and career support to help reach their goals.

Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation - $15,000 - STEM for All in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties provides safe and inclusive learning by providing STEM opportunities in the classroom and in the field.

Coatesville Youth Initiative - $15,000 - ServiceCorps Youth Workforce and Leadership Program addresses deficits in skills building, work readiness and leadership opportunities for underserved youth.

Junior Achievement of South Central Pennsylvania - $10,000 - YES! (Your Economic Success) helps middle grades students prepare for their young adult futures, connecting the importance of education to economic success.

Skills In Scranton - $20,000 - Business Education Partnership provides career readiness and pathways for the development of career resources and outreach in high priority occupations in Lackawanna County.

Berks Latino Workforce Development Corporation - $5,000 - Employee Essentials Skill Building provides participants with the necessary interpersonal and soft skills to maintain stable employment.

Berks Nature - $12,500 - GLOBE programming focuses on water quality science lessons and field trips.

“Junior Achievement of South Central PA is delighted to express our sincere appreciation to the American Water Charitable Foundation for its valuable support in advancing workforce readiness and STEM education,” said the organization’s chief operating officer, Allison Kierce. “Through their generous donation, we can further our commitment to preparing students for success in the rapidly evolving fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

“This partnership underscores the critical role that companies and foundations play in fostering a skilled and prepared workforce,” continued Kierce. “In today’s dynamic and technology-driven landscape, workforce readiness is more crucial than ever, and we thank the American Water Charitable Foundation for its support of Junior Achievement’s students.”

The Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grants are part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across Pennsylvania to cultivate the next generations of leaders,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "The Foundation is delighted to join these young adults and students on their path to a bright and prosperous future.”

Learn more about Pennsylvania American Water’s community impact, here.

