Pennsylvania American Water highlights U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Fix a Leak Week 2024 by sharing tips to locate and fix leaks fast.

According to the EPA, the average household wastes nearly 10,000 gallons of water annually. Below are a few common places to check for leaks inside your home:

Faucets A leaky faucet can waste nearly 3,200 gallons of water per year.

Toilets These silent water wasters can usually be fixed by adjusting or replacing the flapper valve.

Washing machine If you see water on the floor under your washing machine, contact a repair person. You may need to replace your drain hose.

Tub spouts and shower heads Leaks here can waste hundreds of gallons per year. If you notice one, be sure to address it as soon as you can.

Boiler system If the sound of running water is continuous and does not stop and start periodically, there may be a leak. Contact a professional to check it out and perform repairs.



Additionally, American Water received the EPA’s 2023 WaterSense Excellence Award for our strategic collaboration efforts in research and consumer education.

