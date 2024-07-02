Recently, Pennsylvania American Water announced its end-of-year charitable giving totals for 2023. Last year, the company provided more than $1.49 million through grants, general charitable contributions and programming support to 390 organizations across Pennsylvania. When combined with the $481,900 the American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) provided throughout the Commonwealth, the total amount of support soars to $1,976,896.

“At Pennsylvania American Water, our work extends beyond providing safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater services to our customers. We’re also committed to supporting organizations that make our communities a better place to live and work for our customers and employees,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner. “Through the financial support of these nonprofit groups, we’re able to contribute to efforts benefitting the continued well-being of our customers, communities and watersheds.”

Each year, Pennsylvania American Water provides hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to its communities through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program and Environmental Grant Program, as well as its statewide charitable giving and community sponsorship efforts. Last year, the company contributed $101,775 to 177 local fire and rescue organizations; $63,950 to 17 organizations working to promote inclusion, diversity and equity; $186,527 to 52 environmental groups; $30,600 to 17 health and wellness organizations; and $321,902 to 111 organizations working in the area of community sustainability.

“We’re thankful for our partner organizations in communities across Pennsylvania, and we applaud them for their ongoing commitment and dedication,” added Ladner.

Pennsylvania American Water employees also engaged in philanthropy of their own, raising $123,800 for 336 Pennsylvania non-profit organizations through AWCF’s volunteer and matching gift program. Employees also contributed 1,283 volunteer hours to 249 community organizations and initiatives throughout the year.

Additionally during 2023, 24 organizations were awarded $358,105 through AWCF’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program.

“American Water has long believed in the importance of being a good neighbor and good steward of the environment, and grant programs provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation are one important component of that philosophy,” said Carrie Williams, AWCF president. “We’re proud to provide this funding to organizations across Pennsylvania and throughout our company’s national service area.”

Pennsylvania American Water also contributed $650,045 to its H2O Help to Others assistance program. A resource that has been available for more than 30 years, the income-based assistance program offers yearly grants and monthly bill discounts to help customers in need.

To learn more about Pennsylvania American Water’s community involvement, read the company’s 2023 Community Impact Report or view the animated version.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

