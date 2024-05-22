Reports Show Water Utility Continues to Meet or Surpass Water Quality Standards

Today, Pennsylvania American Water announced that its 2023 Water Quality Reports are now available to customers on the company’s website, pennsylvaniaamwater.com. Pennsylvania American Water is committed to providing high-quality, reliable water service. Also referred to as Consumer Confidence Reports, the publications are offered for each of the company’s water systems to describe local drinking water sources, summarize laboratory testing conducted on water, list the levels of any substances contained in the water and provide tips on protecting water sources.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection set standards for water quality and monitor test results to help utilities meet those standards.

“At Pennsylvania American Water, we hold ourselves to high standards in delivering safe, reliable drinking water service to our customers. Our team consists of the industry’s leading researchers, scientists, water quality specialists and plant operators, all committed to delivering high quality water,” explained Brandy Braun, the company’s water quality director. “The exceptional results of those efforts can be seen in our annual water quality reports. We hope our customers will take this opportunity to review their system’s report and learn more about the water they receive from us.”

Across the state, 33 of Pennsylvania American Water’s water treatment plants have been nationally recognized with Directors Awards for participating in the EPA’s Partnership for Safe Water. Of those plants, 27 have maintained this high level of service for 20 years or more.

“We’re proud of our participation in the Partnership for Safe Water, and we’re excited to share that Pennsylvania American Water has received more Directors Awards than any other water utility in the nation,” Braun added.

Pennsylvania American Water’s annual water quality reports are currently available at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/water-quality/water-quality-reports.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

