Virginia American Water announced today it has completed the acquisition of the water systems owned and operated by E.L. Goddard, Inc. for $375,000. Virginia American Water’s petition to acquire the systems was approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission on April 27, 2023.

The acquired assets include seventeen separate water systems in Northumberland and Westmoreland Counties, serving 275 residential water connections. Virginia American Water plans to invest over $1 million in the first year on critical infrastructure, including improvements to treatment processes, installation of water meters, and replacement of storage tanks, as well as numerous other projects to enhance water quality and system reliability.

“We are pleased to welcome customers served by E.L. Goddard to our system. Virginia American Water has demonstrated a consistent record of environmental compliance, a commitment to investing in necessary capital improvements and has an experienced team to deliver water service that is safe, reliable and in compliance with established state and federal water quality standards,” said Barry Suits, president of Virginia American Water.

In September 2020, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) contacted Virginia American Water about acquiring E.L. Goddard’s systems to address issues with several of the individual systems, including a lack of disinfection, inadequate water storage, and water service interruptions. The acquired systems will become a part of Virginia American Water’s Eastern District, which provides service across five counties on or near Virginia's Northern Neck.

“Virginia American Water undertook this transaction at the request of VDH, who provided a grant of $1.26 million to facilitate the acquisition and help enable us to address several areas of concern related to environmental compliance. Each of the water systems involved is unique, and our team has the experience and expertise to implement solutions to improve both water quality and reliability,” Suits continued.

Virginia American Water will be sending information to customers this week, including how to enroll in MyWater, the company’s online customer portal, as well as other customer service programs and benefits. The company also provides bill paying assistance programs, conservation tips and more.

