Voters in Stewartsville Overwhelmingly Choose Missouri American Water ...

St. Joseph, Mo. (Nov. 3, 2021) - On Tuesday, 90% of voters in the community of Stewartsville approved a ballot measure allowing Missouri American Water to become their trusted provider of water and wastewater service.

"We look forward to welcoming residents of Stewartsville into the Missouri American Water family, joining the approximately 1.5 million Missourians that receive clean, safe, reliable and affordable water or wastewater service provided by our professional team of experts," said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

Missouri American Water has committed to making water and wastewater system investments in Stewartsville to improve water quality and maintain regulatory compliance.

"Our residents have overwhelmingly voted to have Missouri American Water as our future water and wastewater provider. They can make the necessary investments and continue to provide quality, reliable service at rates that will be lower over the long-term," said Stewartsville Mayor Mark Francis.

"Communities are reaching out to us more and more as meeting current and future regulations for water and especially wastewater becomes increasingly challenging," said Jody Carlson, senior operations manager. "Our company has been tackling water issues for 140 years, and I'm proud that we can help communities like Stewartsville maintain regulatory compliance and improve service reliability."

If approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, a total of 714 customers (357 water and 357 wastewater) would be added to Missouri American Water's footprint.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

