  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
News 
Summary

Voters in Wood Heights Choose Missouri American Water to Provide Water and Wastewater Service

04/06/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
On Tuesday, residents in the community of Wood Heights voted for Missouri American Water to become their trusted provider of water and wastewater service.

“We look forward to welcoming residents of Wood Heights into the Missouri American Water family, joining the approximately 1.5 million Missourians that receive clean, safe, reliable and affordable water or wastewater service provided by our dedicated team,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

More than 83% of voters in Wood Heights supported the Proposition S ballot measure.

“Missouri American Water are the experts when it comes to water and wastewater and will make improvements to the systems that are needed to meet rapidly approaching regulations,” said Frank Davitt, Mayor of Wood Heights. “They have the resources to make these critical investments significantly less than we could on our own.”

Wood Heights is in Ray County, Missouri, about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.

“It is very rewarding to work with communities facing water and wastewater challenges, and we are honored the residents of Wood Heights have chosen us to be their service provider,” said Jody Carlson, director of operations for Northwest Missouri. “We are proud to be able to invest in Wood Heights and provide an exceptional value for our current and future customers.”

If approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, approximately 268 water customers and 194 wastewater customers would be added to Missouri American Water’s footprint.

Missouri American Water
Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
