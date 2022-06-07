Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey American Water Customers

Reports show drinking water in all service areas meets quality standards

New Jersey American Water’s most recent Water Quality Reports are now available for all service areas on its website at www.newjerseyamwater.com/waterquality. The company is proud to report that once again, the drinking water provided to the 2.8 million New Jerseyans it serves meets or surpasses both state and federal water quality standards for all regulated substances, including lead.

“When it comes to water quality and regulatory compliance, we hold ourselves to high standards, employ leading technologies, and consistently rank among the best water companies in the nation,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “We encourage our customers to read through the information provided in their specific community reports to better understand the work we do and our commitment to providing high-quality water.”

The 2022 annual water quality report (also referred to as a “consumer confidence report”) details the quality of water provided by the company to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems between January and December 2021. It highlights the substances detected in the treated drinking water in comparison to the compliance standards established by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). As an additional layer of education and transparency, the report also details results of tests conducted for certain unregulated compounds, in areas where they are present and thus treated to achieve levels below recommended health guidelines.

“Our water quality results are a testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication to excellence as well as their commitment to our customers,” said McDonough. “These results are also a product of our continued investment into our systems to provide high-quality, reliable service.”

Customers can access the Water Quality report specific to their area by visiting the Water Quality tab on New Jersey American Water’s website and searching for their report by zip code. The company provides a video guide which shows customers how to access their reports step by step. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company’s customer service center at 800-272-1325 to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about New Jersey American Water’s commitment to water education, environmental stewardship and quality service, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

