Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
152.42 USD   -1.52%
05:38pAmerican Water Works : West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution Sy...
PU
09:34aIllinois American Water - Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
AQ
12/29American Water Works : Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge

12/30/2022 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In an order entered today, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) approved a joint agreement reached last month in West Virginia American Water’s request for approval of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program, referred to as a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The joint agreement was reached between West Virginia American Water, PSC staff, and the PSC’s Consumer Advocate Division. The DSIC program and its associated surcharge mechanism allow the company to receive more timely cost recovery of certain infrastructure investments deemed just, reasonable, and in the public interest, enabling the company to accelerate its infrastructure replacement and reliability program.

“West Virginia’s infrastructure recently received a ‘D’ grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The purpose of a DSIC is to address the national challenge of aging water infrastructure by directing additional investment to areas where improvements are most needed,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “All parties involved in the agreement acknowledged the accelerated investments we’ve made since incorporating this surcharge in 2017 and recognize that this investment is a significant priority in the best interest of customers.”

The approved DSIC, effective January 1, 2023, includes $48.7 million in system-wide upgrades that West Virginia American Water will make in 2023. The improvements include $31.0 million to replace or upgrade more than 16 miles of water mains; $6.4 million to replace service lines and fire hydrants; $9.3 million to replace water meters; and $2.0 million for post-acquisition investment on troubled water systems.

Accordingly, customers will pay a 5.98 percent surcharge on their monthly bills (approximately $3.63 for the average residential customer) to help fund these projects. Most customers will see a prorated amount on their first 2023 bill, depending on their meter reading and billing schedule.

About West Virginia American Water:

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 560,000 people.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
05:38pAmerican Water Works : West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution..
PU
09:34aIllinois American Water - Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
AQ
12/29American Water Works : Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
PU
12/29American Water (nyse : AWK) PDF Boil Advisory Issued for Indiana American Water Customers ..
AQ
12/28Kentucky American Water Shares Cold Weather Tips
AQ
12/28Illinois American Water Issues Water Service Alert to Village of Glasford
AQ
12/28MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 28, 20..
MS
12/23Kentucky American Water Announces Remote Job Opportunities for Lexington and Surroundin..
AQ
12/23American Water Works' Illinois Unit Acquires Rosiclare City Water Distribution System f..
MT
12/23American Water Works Unit to Acquire West San Martin Water Works
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 768 M - -
Net income 2022 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 28 143 M 28 143 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,97x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 154,78 $
Average target price 156,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-18.05%28 143
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.37%6 702
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-33.66%2 591
SJW GROUP13.11%2 504
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-42.67%1 342
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS23.68%1 135